Opposition members’ protest

Even as the city was in lockdown on Tuesday, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, councillors representing all the wards gathered at the city Corporation for the presentation of the Budget, but not without a show of protest from the Opposition benches. They all sat one metre apart, in rearranged seats, with a mask covering their faces.

But the precautions were not enough to convince the councillors belonging to the Opposition BJP and the UDF, who vehemently raised a demand for the Budget’s postponement. Mayor K. Sreekumar requested them to cooperate as the local body had statutory obligations to present it before March end. The Opposition members walked out raising safety concerns.