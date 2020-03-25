Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition members’ protest

Even as the city was in lockdown on Tuesday, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, councillors representing all the wards gathered at the city Corporation for the presentation of the Budget, but not without a show of protest from the Opposition benches. They all sat one metre apart, in rearranged seats, with a mask covering their faces.

But the precautions were not enough to convince the councillors belonging to the Opposition BJP and the UDF, who vehemently raised a demand for the Budget’s postponement. Mayor K. Sreekumar requested them to cooperate as the local body had statutory obligations to present it before March end. The Opposition members walked out raising safety concerns.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 1:19:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/opposition-members-protest/article31157758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY