Opposition finds fault with inoculation drive in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 April 2021 11:32 IST

Mayor says vaccine shortage led to camp cancellation

The Opposition took potshots at the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation during a council meeting on Thursday alleging various drawbacks in the ongoing vaccination drive.

Shortly after Mayor Arya Rajendran briefed the council of the efforts being undertaken by the local body to contain the COVID-19 spread, councillors M.R. Gopan and V.G. Girikumar raised the issue of vaccination camps organised by the councillors being called off at short notice, even while “parallel camps” by residents’ associations and other organisations went ahead as planned.

They alleged that the councillors who had been at the forefront of the COVID-19 management efforts and running community kitchens were being increasingly sidelined.

‘Without notice’

Pointing out that vaccination camps were planned on the basis of directions from the District Medical Officer, Mr. Gopakumar said they were called off without providing adequate information.

He attributed such instances to the alleged lack of coordination between the Corporation and the Health Department.

Mary Pushpam A. of the Congress alleged that colony dwellers were provided less opportunity to take the COVID-19 vaccine, despite facing a higher chance of contracting the disease.

‘Involve ASHA workers’

ASHA workers should be roped in to ensure that all residents of colonies in the cities were vaccinated.

The Mayor informed the council that while the residents associations had been supplied with the required quantity of vaccine earlier, a mega camp planned by the Corporation had to be called off owing to persisting shortage of vaccines.

While more batches of the vaccines were expected in the coming days, the local body had also requested the government to ensure a greater proportion of vaccine distribution for the capital district.

Pensioners re-engaged

The ruling front also had to fend off allegations that several pensioners and ineligible persons were being hired for the Corporation’s waste management activities.

Following a request made by health standing committee chairperson P. Jameela Sreedharan to ratify the wage disbursal of 394 workers engaged in the functioning of the Thumboormuzhy aerobic bins in the city, Thirumala councillor K. Anil Kumar alleged several people who had retired from the Corporation were re-engaged in various positions. He also claimed that numerous people who hailed from other districts were being provided jobs, while those from Thiruvananthapuram should be given priority.

Details sought

Congress councillor Johnson Joseph demanded that the Corporation Secretary divulged the details of pensioners to ensure they were not preferred over other eligible candidates for various jobs.