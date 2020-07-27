Opposition creating smokescreen: Kodiyeri

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the people will identify the ‘smokescreen’ being created by the Congress and the BJP against the LDF-led government by continuously raising false allegations.

The people of Kerala would identify the move against the government and defeat it, Mr. Balakrishnan said. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State president K. Surendran were spreading baseless allegations at the same time. The Congress and the BJP had worked in unison to topple the LDF government in the State earlier too, Mr. Balakrishnan said. In 1991, the Congres-BJP-IUML combine had worked to prevent the LDF from coming to power. The CPI(M) State secretary said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy should not forget the open electoral alliance in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency and Beypore Assembly constituency. Mr. Chennithala had not been able to prove even one of the allegations raised against the LDF government, he said.