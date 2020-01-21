Oppose anti-democratic forces, Pinarayi tells artistes

Exhorting artistes to take a stand against attempts to curtail freedom of expression, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to civil society to support and provide them the courage for the same.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Nishagandhi Dance Festival here on Monday.

“It’s a welcome sign that artistes have come out in protest to express their resentment against anti-democratic and fascist tendencies. Such protests through art will upset many, who are the practitioners of intolerance. Artistes should fight against any move that hinders freedom of expression through art. If the artistes are overcome with fear, experiments in the art form will cease. Our State provides an atmosphere which ensures that this will not happen,” he said.

He said that Kerala promotes a culture of diversity, providing space for growth of all kinds of art forms, so that expressions of art from any particular group is not suppressed. He added that Nishagandhi Dance Festival has been recognised as a global event and the State can be proud of that.

Mr.Vijayan also presented the Nishagandhi Puraskaram to eminent Bharatanatyam exponent and choreographer C.V. Chandrasekhar, in recognition of his invaluable contributions as a dancer, scholar and teacher. The honour carries a purse of ₹1.5 lakh, a bronze statuette of Bharathamuni and citation.

In his presidential address, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, noted that Nishagandhi Dance Festival has set a bench mark and is rated on par with Khajurao and Konark dances festivals.

This edition of the festival features performances of P. Praveen Kumar, Arun Sankar, Mansia. P.V, Arjun. S. Kulathingal, N. Srikanth, Aswathy Srikanth, Devika Sajeevan and Jyothsna Jaganathan (Bharatanatyam); Kalamandalam Veena Warrier, R.L.V. Ramakrishnan & group, Madhavi Chandran, and Sumitha Nair. N (Mohiniyattam); Kavitha Dwibedi& group (Odissi); Bimbavathi Devi (Manipuri); Navin. R. Hegde, and Rohini Prabhath (Kathak); and Geetha Padmakumar&group, Ananda Shankar Jayant and Reshma. U. Raj (Kuchipudi). P. Praveen Kumar performed Bharatanatyam on the inaugural day, and ‘NrithyaDhara’, a fusion of Odissi, Chhau, Mohiniyattam, Kathak and Manipuri, was also staged.

Special production

As the nation is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a specially choreographed production on the life and message of the Father of the Nation will be staged on January 26. Eminent artistes, including Kalamandalam Gopi will perform in the ‘Kathakali Mela’ being held in parallel to the dance festival on all the seven days.