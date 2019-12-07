Operation Piranha in local body offices

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday undertook Statewide inspections in Corporation and municipal offices as part of Operation Piranha on the basis of complaints regarding irregularities in granting permits and allotting building numbers for new constructions.

While the Kerala State Right to Service Act mandates the settlement of applications for building permits within 30 days, Vigilance sleuths have received complaints of officials purposefully delaying the processing of applications and inspections until bribes are paid.

They found 93 applications for building permits that were submitted at the Beypore zonal office of the Kozhikode Corporation awaiting approval. Permits were also found to have been provided in violation of the coastal zone management norms. As many as 23 files were awaiting sanction in the Kalamassery municipality, where a building was being utilised as a convention centre after permit had been issued to operate an educational institution.

Around 60 applications for occupancy certificates were found unresolved in the Pala municipality. VACB Director Anil Kant said the findings of the inspections would be submitted to the government for further action.