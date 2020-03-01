Operation Headgear begins in city today

The Thiruvananthapuram City police are set to launch Operation Headgear, a month-long intensive drive from March 1 to crack down on two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion violating the helmet rule.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court directing the government to enforce the helmet rule for those travelling on two-wheelers and the subsequent efforts made in sensitising the public.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said that several motorists and pillion riders were not wearing helmets and adhering to motor safety rules in spite of the steps adopted to generate awareness.

Fines will be levied from those caught violating the rule during vehicle inspections and through the surveillance cameras that are linked to the police control room. Besides, such violations will also be captured by police officers using their mobile phones and conveyed through a WhatsApp facility.

While ₹500 each will be levied from motorists or pillion riders who violated the rule, twice the amount will be charged if both were found to travel together without helmets, the police clarified.

All units of the City police including the Traffic police, Cheetah patrol, Highway Beacon and Control Room teams will participate in the enforcement activities, Mr. Upadhyay said.

The police penalised as many as 13,442 motorists for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets in January and February. While 4,052 violations were captured using the control room cameras, as many as 3,957 motorists were reported to ride without helmets through the WhatsApp facility. Besides, 3,114 and 2,219 two-wheel riders were caught by the traffic police and local police units respectively during the period.