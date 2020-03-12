Operating protocol issued to IT firms

The State government has issued special instructions and operating protocol to IT parks and IT companies as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by IT Secretary M. Sivashankar at the Technopark here on Wednesday.

IT employees who have visited COVID-19-affected parts of Ranni and Kottayam during the past two weeks may be given permission to work from home for two weeks. The IT secretary urged all companies to provide necessary medical equipment and hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of the virus. The companies and employees have to ensure that workplaces are maintained clean and hygienic. Surfaces and objects, including telephones, keyboards and tables, need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly as contamination on surfaces touched by infected persons is one of the main ways that COVID-19 spreads. Biometric access need to be disabled to prevent finger to finger spread.

Hand-washing

The companies have been asked to promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees. Sanitizing hand rub dispensers need to be put in prominent places around the workplace. It should be ensured that these dispensers are regularly refilled. This needs to be combined with other communication measures such as offering guidance from occupational health and safety officers, briefings at meetings and information on the intranet to promote hand-washing.

All visitors should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and they should be asked to reschedule the meeting if they exhibit any of the symptoms. A barrier should be created between employees’ workspace and visitors. The companies have to make sure that staff, contractors and customers have access to places where they can wash their hands with soap and water. The lobby and security and visitors waiting area should be sanitised regularly.

Discourage gatherings

The companies have been asked to discourage large gatherings which involves close proximity of persons and encourage use of technology for meetings. Posters shared by government on COVID-19 need to be displayed in all common areas like lifts and cafeteria. The standard operating protocol for IT parks and IT companies has been issued to all the IT companies operating from the IT parks. He urged companies to adhere to government guidelines.

Sasi P.M., Kerala IT Parks CEO; Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission and director of IIITMK; Alexander Varghese, Chairman of Group of Technology Companies (GTech); and executive committee members of GTech were present.