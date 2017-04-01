‘Ooril oru dinam’ tribal adalat today

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy and officials from various departments will visit the Njaraneeli settlement in Peringamala on Saturday as part of ‘Ooril oru dinam,’ the Kudumbasree District Mission’s tribal adalat.

Around 336 Scheduled Tribe families from the Njaraneeli, Alumoodu, Oorammoodu, Ilanchiyam, Kuruppankala, and Kattilakkuzhi settlements will take part in the adalat, to be held at the Njaraneeli tribal hamlet.

The adalat is devised to offer a solution to the residents of the ST settlements who find it difficult to visit government offices for submission of complaints, the Collector has said. It is hoped that the adalat will help solve many basic problems that these sections face.

Officials of the forest, excise, health, education, police, electricity, water resources, and public distribution departments will participate in the event, as well as those from agencies including the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) and Kudumbasree.

District panchayat president V. K. Madhu will inaugurate the adalat at 10 a.m. on Saturday.