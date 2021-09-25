Online session on AI today

100th session organised by Prathidhwani forum

Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees, will organise its 100th session under the aegis of the Prathidhwani Technical Forum on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The session on ‘How Artificial Intelligence is impacting social change and accessibility’ will have Robin Tommy, Head of TCS Rapid Lab, as the speaker. V. Sreekumar, centre head of Tata Elxsi Thiruvananthapuram will be inaugurating the event. The session will be available via Zoom and Prathidhwani Facebook page.

The Prathidhwani Technical Forum was formed to upskill and reskill IT employees and trigger innovation among them. Before the pandemic, Prathidhwani used to conduct the sessions at Technopark, InfoPark and CyberPark. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the sessions went online and till now, 75 sessions have been conducted. The sessions largely revolve around the mainstream technologies including data science, AI, blockchain, Docker, DevOps, Azure, Automation, UX and cybersecurity. More than 30,000 people have participated so far. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIucOuoqjooH9XC0pbqnSeueQdCEssyTYqK