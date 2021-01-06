Thiruvananthapuram

Online classes in rare subjects for higher secondary sections

The State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, are preparing online classes in rare subjects for higher secondary sections for telecast on Doordarshan.

Classes in 11 rare higher secondary subjects are ready for telecast. These include Philosophy, Psychology, Journalism, Urdu, Gandhian Studies, Computer Application, Social Work, Statistics, and Geology. The video lessons will be telecast by Doordarshan every day from 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. These will be re-telecast the next morning. These will also be available on ‘sietkerala’ YouTube channel.

Shooting of nearly 150 classes has been completed, SIET Director B. Aburaj said. Nearly 80% of the syllabus has been included in these classes. The classes give special emphasis to focus areas published by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the benefit of students, Mr. Aburaj said.

