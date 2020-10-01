Online adalats, meetings tomark Day of Older Persons

Thiruvananthapuram

01 October 2020 07:48 IST

Steps to convene district-level councils for the elderly

Online adalats and meetings of district-level elderly councils are some of the programmes being organised by the government in connection with International Day of Older Persons on Thursday.

This year, the day comes amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State. With the elderly being particularly vulnerable to the disease, the government has been taking extra care to prevent them from getting infected. This year, the programmes in connection with International Day of Older Persons are being observed online so as to minimise the risk of infection, a statement from Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.

Steps have been taken to convene the district-level councils for the elderly. Directions have been given to panchayats for helping the elderly and starting ward-level community support groups with participation of various stakeholders, review the functioning of Sayamprabha homes in all districts and take steps to improve their functioning, provide mental and social support to the elderly who are in reverse quarantine, and ensure medicines and other requirements for those living alone. The online adalats will hear cases pending in the maintenance tribunals established under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and dispose them of and take steps to address problems.

Call centres

Call centres attached to the elderly cells have started functioning in all 14 districts in the State. These call centres function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from here, calls are made to the elderly to ascertain their needs and difficulties. Awards will be given to one NGO in each district that works for the elderly as part of the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens.