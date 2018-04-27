One no-honking road each for every district

At least one road in each district will be made a ‘No Horn Zone’ as part of the efforts to curb sound pollution and health issues arising from the misuse of horns in motor vehicles, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking at the valedictory of the State-level No Horn Day observance by the Motor Vehicles Department, IMA, and Kerala Police at the VJT Hall here on Thursday, Mr. Saseendran said the government would initially create awareness among the motorists before starting crackdown on the misuse of horns.

In the second phase, stern action would be taken if horns above 112 decibels were used, the Minister said. Mr. Saseendran said special squads of the Motor Vehicles Department would be set up for this and they would be equipped with the latest gadgets.

Hearing problems

Studies have shown that 48% of the drivers have hearing problems due to excessive use of horns.

The cooperation of drivers and motor workers will be sought to bring down sound pollution created by horns.

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, presided.

Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal; Transport Commissioner K. Padmakumar; Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan; Auxiliary Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios; former IMA president A. Marthandapillai; actor Dinesh Panicker; and IMA secretary G.S. Vijayakrishnan spoke.