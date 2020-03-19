One lakh protective masks to be made

The district panchyat will be manufacturing one lakh protective masks as well as the required number of hand sanitisers in view of the shortage of the same in the market.

District panchayat president V.K.Madhu announced the decision after an overview meeting on the steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The masks will be manufactured at the Government Institute for Fashion Designing, under the district panchayat. The cloth will be made available from Hantex through the Industries Department. Kudumbashree has the responsibility of making hand sanitisers. The Excise Department will hand over the raw materials required for making hand sanitisers.

In the meeting, the block presidents and district panchayat members presented the steps that were taken at each level for countering the spread of the virus. A demand was raised for more co-ordination at the grama panchayat level. For this purpose, meetings will be held immediately at the block level. The meetings at the grama panchayat level, with the participation of MLAs, will be completed by Thursday.

The distribution of pamphlets prepared by the Health Department on precautions to be taken and personal hygiene tips, are being distributed in houses. For ward-level activities, a volunteer team of 15 each is being prepared.