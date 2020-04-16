One killed, four injured in jeep-van collision

One person was killed and four others, including three Matsyafed director board members, were injured when a jeep collided with a mini-van near Pallipuram on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bibin Jacob, 52, of Pongumoodu.

Matsyafed officials

His vehicle, which was headed towards Thiruvananthapuram, collided with the official vehicle of Matsyafed that was going in the opposite direction.

The injured Matsyafed officials were identified as K.C. Rajeev, C.K. Majeed and T. Raghuvaran, who is also a member of the Paravur block panchayat in Ernakulam. Their driver Suresh, who hails from Thripunithura, was also injured. They were heading for their native places after attending a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, the Mangalapuram police say.

The incident occurred in Thamarakulam, near Pallipuram, around 4 p.m. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to cut open the mangled remains of the vehicles to take out the injured persons.

Businessman

While Mr. Majeed and Mr. Suresh were admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Mr. Raghuvaran and Mr. Rajeev are being treated in a private hospital in the city.

Bibin Jacob, who ran a spices business, is survived by his wife Mercy Sara Thomas and two sons Jacob N. Ninan and George K. Ninan.