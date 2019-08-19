One held with narcotic substances in Varkala

The Varkala police have arrested an habitual offender for alleged possession of narcotic substances, including methylenedioxymethamphetamine (commonly known as MDMA), a synthetic drug, which were alleged being peddled among tourists. The accused was identified as Shehinad, 30, of Pallithottam, Kollam.

The police confiscated 15 grams of MDMA, 150ml of hashish oil and 60 strips of Nitrozepam tablets from the accused’s possession.

He was nabbed during a probe instituted by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural) P.K. Madhu following the custody of a city-based techie, who was found to be roaming around the Varkala beach a month ago in a highly intoxicated manner, displaying aggressive tendencies.

While he was handed over to his parents, the police received information regarding potent drugs being supplied in large quantities by a gang which used to purportedly source the substances from Bengaluru. The pursuit for a peddler who hailed from Nadayara in Varkala apparently led the investigation team to Shehinad. Each gram of the MDMA were estimated to be worth ₹5,000 in the black market.