One held for manhandling KSRTC driver

The Nemom police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly assaulting a KSRTC driver while on duty.

The police identified the accused as Sreejith Panicker, 27, of Naruvamoodu. He has been accused of manhandling bus driver Shaji on April 24. The driver, who usually plied the Vizhinjam–Pallichal–East Fort route, was allegedly assaulted by the accused near the Nemom post office following a quarrel.

He had remained absconding until his arrest. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.