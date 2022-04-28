One held for hacking cousin
The Ayiroor police arrested one person for allegedly attempting to murder his cousin near Varkala on Thursday. The police identified the accused as Anil of Chemmaruthy.
According to the police, he allegedly attacked his cousin, Shalu, residing nearby around noon. The incident occurred after Shalu, who works at a private press, had returned home for lunch. She was intercepted by the accused as she was returning to her workplace on her scooter.
Anil purportedly hacked her on her neck and other parts of the body using a machete. While he was soon overpowered by the police, Shalu was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Parippally and later referred to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Her condition remained critical, the police said.
The duo are suspected to have been at odds over a financial dispute. Shalu’s husband has been working abroad, sources said.
