Thiruvananthapuram

One held for attack on bus conductor

The Vizhinjam police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly attacking a bus conductor on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Viswambharan of Andoorvilakom in Venganoor. He has been accused of manhandling the conductor of a KSRTC plying through the Vizhinjam – Venganoor route around 6 a.m. The victim, Vishwanath of Aruvikkara, was attacked after he questioned the accused’s attempt to travel without buying a ticket.

The accused allegedly stomped on him and thrashed him.While the police soon intercepted the bus, the accused made a futile attempt to escape. He was soon apprehended and remanded.

