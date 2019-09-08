One eatery closed, 16 issued notices

In raids conducted by the health wing of the city Corporation in various restaurants in the city, one restaurant was closed down and notices were issued to 16 others. Two squads raided restaurants in Nanthancode, Palayam, Jagathy, Thirumala and Poojappura.

Asisi Hotel at Poojappura, which was ordered to be closed down, was found to be operating in unsanitary conditions, with waste water flowing out from a drainage near the kitchen.

No health cards

The employees did not have the mandatory health cards, nor was the municipal licence produced for checks. There was no waste management facility and waste was found dumped in the drains nearby.

Notices were issued to Hotel Vrindavan and Ganesh Cafeteria at Kuravankonam, Imperia Restaurant at Nanthancode, Varnam Catering and Hotel Nandanam Park at Nandavanam, Hotel La Arabia and Pooyam Restaurant at Vazhuthacaud, Ambadi Nadan Thattukada at Palayam, Vinayaka Tiffin Centre and Kallummekkaya Tea Shop at Poojappura, Hotel Triveni and Mother’s Veg Plaza in Bakery Junction and two wayside eateries in Poojappura.

The owners of the restaurants which have been served notice will have to report to the Corporation after making the improvements within seven days. The raids were conducted by teams led by health supervisors Ajith Kumar and Prakash, and consisting of health inspectors R. Anilkumar, Ravikumar and junior health inspectors Bensilal, Hari, Ansari and Rahim Khan.