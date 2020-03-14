One drowns in sea, two missing

A 20-year-old woman drowned after falling into the sea near Vizhinjam on Friday.

The police were yet to recover two other women who had also gone missing from Payarummoodu around 3.30 p.m.

According to the Vizhinjam police, the deceased was identified as Nisha. Her body was recovered by the Vizhinjam coastal police after it was washed ashore in Azhimala around 10 p.m.

Search efforts continued to rescue two others, Sharanya and Sharu, both aged 20, who were also reported to have gone missing.

The police were yet to investigate the circumstances that had led to the trio falling into the sea.