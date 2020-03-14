One drowns in sea, two missing

A 20-year-old woman drowned after falling into the sea near Vizhinjam on Friday.
The police were yet to recover two other women who had also gone missing from Payarummoodu around 3.30 p.m.
According to the Vizhinjam police, the deceased was identified as Nisha. Her body was recovered by the Vizhinjam coastal police after it was washed ashore in Azhimala around 10 p.m.
Search efforts continued to rescue two others, Sharanya and Sharu, both aged 20, who were also reported to have gone missing.
The police were yet to investigate the circumstances that had led to the trio falling into the sea.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.