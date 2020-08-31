Onam gift for those following guidelines, fine for violators

Mararikulam circle inspector Rajesh S. presenting ‘Onakodi’ to a woman on Saturday.

31 August 2020 07:56 IST

Police initiative to ensure COVID-19 protocol during festival

With the State in the grip of Onam fever, authorities have given a clarion call to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and ensuring physical distancing norms.

Adding to that call is an initiative by the Mararikulam police in Alappuzha, which gift ‘Onakodi’ (gifting new clothes during Onam) to those who follow physical distancing.

Rajesh S., circle inspector, Mararikulam, says the initiative was launched to create awareness and encourage people to abide by COVID-19 protocols.

“Our message is very clear, you either become eligible to receive an ‘Onakodi’ or get penalised for violating physical distancing norms,” Mr. Rajesh says.

According to officials, they launched the new campaign after several other initiatives failed to produce desired results. “From cycle rallies, distribution of pamphlets to awareness meetings, we conducted a host of programmes to help people understand the importance of maintaining physical distance in the fight against the pandemic. But even after all these efforts, people continue to give scant regard to the protocol, which is highly worrisome especially during the Onam season when people gather at public places in large numbers. By giving ‘Onakodi’, we hope it will encourage the public to abide by the rules,” the police officer says.

The initiative, which was launched on Friday in association with a private hospital, has seen clothes—sari for women and mundu for men—presented to more than 75 COVID-19 protocol abiding citizens under the Mararikulam police station limit.

Although several people have become eligible to receive ‘Onakodi’, only select ones are given the gift. Apart from giving presents to individuals, shops that follow norms are also rewarded. The police are also giving masks and sanitisers to the people as part of the initiative.

Petty cases

On average, the Mararikulam police register 250 to 300 petty cases daily with regard to COVID-19 protocol violations. “In view of Onam, we have intensified patrols and checks,” Mr. Rajesh adds.

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu says that stringent measures have been taken to prevent crowding in public places and ensure people follow norms during Onam in the district.