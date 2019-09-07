Onam festivities in 29 venues

As many as 5,500 artists of different genres will perform dance, music, percussion ensembles, and plays in 29 venues in the capital during the State-sponsored Onam celebrations beginning on September 10.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will unfurl the ‘Onam flag’ at 6 p.m. on September 8 on the Kanakakunnu palace premises. C. K. Hareendran, MLA, will switch on the illuminations along the arterial road in the capital at 6 p.m. on September 9.

K. Sabarinathan, MLA, will inaugurate the food festival. The Onam Trade Fair will be inaugurated at Sooryakanthi grounds by C. Divakaran, MLA, on September 8.

Principal venues

At the State-level inauguration of the celebrations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Nishagandhi Auditorium on September 10, actors Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas will be the chief guests. The highlight of the evening will be a musical performance by singer K.S. Chitra and team.

While Nishagandhi Auditorium and Central Stadium are the principal venues, programmes will also be staged at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Gandhi Park, and Kanakakkunnu Palace Auditorium from September 11 to 15.

Singers’ list

A list of popular singers, including by M.G. Sreekumar, Karthik, Sreenivas, Madhu Balakrishnan, Unni Menon, Kavalam Sreekumar, Vidhu Prathap, Sudeep Kumar, Rimi Tomy, Jyotsna, Ramesh Narayan, K.G. Marcos, Jassie Gift, Manu Thampi, Mrudula Warrier and the band Thaikkudam Bridge will perform on different days.

Central Stadium will host mega shows by media houses.

There will be stage presentations of popular TV show D for Dance and Johnson Night at Nishagandhi. Rathrimazha, a tribute to the late film director Lenin Rajendran, will also be featured there.

The Greenfield stadium will host performance of danseuse Asha Sarath and team. Musical shows will be held at Poojappura Maidan, Kanakakunnu palace auditorium, Sooryakanthi Stage and Public Office vicinity. Classical performing traditions will be showcased at Theerdhapaada Mandapam (Kathakali, Koothu, Kudiyattom), Bharat Bhavan (Classical Dance), and Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan (Classical Dance).

Stages like Thiruvarangu and Sopanam are dedicated for folk art performances, while Shanghumughom will host the performances of women and children.

Theatre performances

Theerdhapaada Mandapam will also host Aksharaslokam and VJT Hall, Museum compound and Gandhi Park will have other recitals and theatre performances. Museum Compound will stage yoga and kalaripayattu also. The festival has been extended to Vellayani, on the outskirts, for the first time, Mr. Surendran told a meet.

Other venues include Kanakakunnu Gate, Veli Tourist Village, Akkulam, Sree Chitra Thirunal Park Kottakkakam, Neyyattinkara, Kazhakuttam, Attingal, Nedumangad, Sreevaraham, Peroorkada Bappuji Library, and Mudavoorpara boat club yard.

Mr. Divakaran, working chairman Onam celebrations committee, Director of Kerala Tourism P. Bala Kiran and KTDC MD Rahul R. were present at the press meet.