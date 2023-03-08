On Attukal Pongala, Thiruvananthapuram transforms into a divine hearth

March 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Attukal Pongala, the annual ten-day festival at Thiruvananthapuram’s Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, celebrates the victory of good over evil. During the festival, which is being held this year in its original format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, worshippers make the yearly Pongala offering to the presiding goddess of the temple, where tens of thousands of women converge.

In this year’s Pongala, which began on February 27, 2023, many regulars were unable to make it due to the busy exam schedules of their children. Still, the religious event drew thousands from all over Kerala and other States, as well as the usual smattering of foreigners.

The Southern Railway operated two special trains between Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station to ensure hassle-free travel for the pilgrims during the Attukal Pongala festival.

The illuminated ariel view of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devotees offer prayers during the Kappukettu ceremony that marks the start of the annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ritual offering consists of a sweet pudding of rice, jaggery, grated coconut, ghee and banana prepared in earthen pots. The State Pollution Control Board has urged devotees to respect the green protocol.

Spots near the temple and across city neighbourhoods, including footpaths had been booked days in advance by placing bricks, pieces of string and small slips of paper with printed names.

Padma Shri awardee and writer Sudha Murthy at the Attukal Pongala festival. “It was a different experience for there were no slogans. It is nari shakti,’’ said Ms. Murthy.

A devotee makes a special offering during the festival.

Devotees perform rituals during the festival.

The control room set up at the temple. Nearly 3,900 police personnel were deployed to maintain security.

Janie Jones from London said, “It is fascinating because Hinduism in general is a way of life and that’s what one appreciate about it.”

A little girl dressed up as Krishna with an NCC cadet duty the festival.

A devotee offers prayers at the festival.