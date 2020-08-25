Officials seek help of U.P. Police to trace accused in alleged gang-rape of minor

KOCHI

25 August 2020 14:14 IST

Police suspect news about the arrest of three other co-accused may have prevented them from returning to Kochi this month after lockdown.

The investigating team probing the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl of Eloor in Kochi has sought the help of Uttar Pradesh Police in tracing three natives of Rampur district suspected to be involved in the crime.

They had left Kochi for their homes following the lockdown in March. Three others including Shahid, 24, of Hanupura, Farhad Khan, 29, and Haneef, 28, both from Rampur were arrested on charge of threatening and sexually abusing the girl since March. The Eloor Police had invoked charges of gang rape, rape and provisions of the POSCO Act against the accused.

The migrant workers were staying near the house of the girl, who had disclosed about the incident while undergoing a counselling session for mental depression, according to a senior official of the investigating team.

Police said that the three accused were planning to come back to Kochi by the end of this month. They might have gone into hiding after receiving the news about the arrest of their friends. “We have initiated measures to seek the help of the Uttar Pradesh police in tracking the accused,” they said.

The girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by the accused at a house in Manjummel and later at Edappally and Kunnumpuram in Kochi.