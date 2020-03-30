Officials puzzled over how man got infected

The district administration continues to grope in the dark over the source of infection of a Pothencode native who was tested positive for COVID-19 a day ago.

That the 68-year-old man, who has been battling multiple ailments, has no recent history of foreign travel and no infected contacts identified so far has kept the officials on tenterhooks.

The patient, who has been undergoing dialysis, remains in a critical state in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) where he is being treated since March 23. Based on the information obtained from his family members and relatives, the district authorities have released a patient flowchart for contact tracing.

He had attended the wedding of a relative in the Rajasree auditorium at Ariyottukonam, near Pothencode, on March 2. The same day, he had gone to the sub-treasury office near the Thiruvananthapuram MCH to collect pension and later attended the funeral of a relative at Nagaroor Manzil Kabaradi.

During the next few days, the places he had visited included the Nagaroor Manzil Kabaradi (on March 11); Juma Masjid, Vavarambalam, near Pothencode (on March 13); Ayiroopara Farmers Service Cooperative Bank (before 2 p.m. on March 17); and Mohanapuram (on March 18).

He had sought treatment at the Thonakkal primary health centre on March 18 after developing symptoms of the disease. After seeking medical care in the hospital again on March 21, he had gone to Sree Gokulam Medical College, Venjaramoodu, two days later. He was referred to the MCH a short while later.

Health workers are currently engaged in efforts to identify the people who participated in the functions he had attended during the period. With the patient engaged in tapioca cultivations, efforts are also on to identify his customers.

Chance for contact

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there was information that he could have come in close contact with people from Kasaragod, Chennai and Dubai, but such details were yet to be ascertained. He added that the Pothencode native used to frequent a tea stall that used to be a meeting point for many local residents in the locality.

Mr. Surendran added the patient had been residing with his daughter who works as a bus conductor. His two other daughters are currently settled in Malappuram and near the Thiruvananthapuram MCH.