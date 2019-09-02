Officials go slow on checking traffic violations on Day 1

Law enforcement agencies on Sunday went slow on imposing the steep hike in fines for traffic violations in the district on the first day since they came into force.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police went on a sensitisation drive by distributing pamphlets to motorists, seeking to explain the hikes implemented for various violations.

The exercise will continue on Monday when top police officers including the State Police Chief Loknath Behera and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) M.R. Ajith Kumar are expected to participate.

While the awareness drive will be conducted during a Zero Hour, during which motor violators will not be fined, the hikes will be strictly enforced during the remaining period.

On the other hand, the Motor Vehicles Department enforcement teams mostly kept off the roads in the district with several junior officers appearing for their department-level test on the day.

The officers are likely to launch vehicle checks on Tuesday after chalking out a full-fledged strategy, official sources said.

Positive response

The provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 have come in for much support with various cross-sections ranging from law enforcers to students endorsing the move.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Aadhithya R. said that the hefty fines for violating traffic regulations were bound to strengthen enforcement activities.

Among the other provisions, he cited that imposing a penalty of ₹25000, besides the imprisonment of the vehicle owner or guardian and cancellation of registration, during offences committed by juvenile drivers was a much-needed move.

Thumbs-up

Arun Viswam, a sales manager, who usually frequented most parts of the State on road, also gave a thumbs-up for the provisions. They were certain to bring down the rate of accidents, especially those caused by rash driving.

Naveen Mathew, a student in a city college, held the view that many young motorcyclists like him would prefer purchasing helmets, rather than coughing up ₹1,000 while getting caught riding without one.