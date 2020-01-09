Odisha presence in fete

They learnt the language. Now, they are becoming familiar with the State’s culture and art forms.

Twenty-five women from Odisha will represent the district when the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s State-level continuing education arts festival kicks off at University College on Friday.

Part of the mission’s Changathi literacy programme that teaches migrant workers Malayalam, the women will do their adopted State proud when they present dances such as Thiruvathira, Oppana, folk dance, group dance, Bharatanatyam, and Kolkali, Malayalam group song and patriotic song, in the three-day festival. They will also take part in painting, reading, handwriting, and recitation competitions.

The performers range in age between 19 and 45 years and are employed with Texport Industries Pvt. Ltd. at the Kinfra Apparel Park in Kazhakuttam. Kavitha P., class coordinator and welfare officer at Texport, says this is the first festival in which the women are taking part. They have been trained by Deepthi R. Nair, a dance instructor.

Kavitha says when she told the 100-odd women about the festival and urged them to become part of it, less than 15 turned up. When the training began, some others hovered around. Soon, they had been talked into joining, and from them those showing the maximum talent were selected.

Kavitha says the Texport MD extended all support to the women.

“Both the teacher and the women have given it their all. Probably, it became possible because they were like a clean slate and could be taught from scratch as they had some inherent talent.”

Transgenders

Twenty-five transgender persons who are part of the mission’s Samanwaya continuing education programme will also take part in the festival. The participants have been practising regularly for nearly 10 days since their SSLC, Plus One, and Plus Two examinations got over.

Ranjini Pillai says they are very enthusiastic and determined to take the trophy home. The transgender persons will compete in Thiruvathira, Oppana, group dance, folk dance, group song, mimicry, mono act, and Bharatanatyam.