Odisha company to prepare DPR of skywalk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 September 2020 23:42 IST

6-metre-wide facility will connect key buildings in capital city

Cuttack-based Arkitechno Consultants (India) Private Limited has been tasked by the government with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed skywalk in the capital.

The firm won the bid floated by the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) for the Public Works Department (PWD).

The work for the preparation of the DPR was awarded on Wednesday.

The six-metre-wide skywalk, to come up in pillars, will connect Secretariat, Secretariat Annexe, KSRTC bus terminal and Central Railway Station at Thampanoor, entrance of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at East Fort, and end in the Chala market. The proposed skywalk, meant for pedestrians, will be able to accommodate small electric vehicles too.

Possible routes

Three routes are being considered for the skywalk, including through the Press Road and Housing Board Junction. Consultants and experts of the firm started looking into the three options on Thursday to know the ground realities.

Officials involved in the DPR preparation said the skywalk would not affect the alignment of the Light Metro proposed from Pallipuram Technocity via M.G. Road and Thampanoor to Karamana. In fact, officials said, it would merge with the Light Metro alignment that had been prepared.

The officials will hold a meeting with the KSTP, PWD and Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. officials after looking into all options.