ODEPC’s global education expo to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

November 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Representatives of more than 40 public and private universities from nine countries will participate in an ‘International Education Expo’ conducted by ODEPC (Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants), a Kerala government undertaking, as part of its Study Abroad programme, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.



Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the expo, to be held at Hotel Apollo Dimora, Thampanoor, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is free.

Minister for Labour and General Education V. Sivankutty, at a press conference here on Wednesday, said students will be able to meet representatives of universities from countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland and France.

“The number of students going abroad to study and simultaneously find work has been increasing in recent years. However, there are many unrecognised agencies that make promises but leave students in the lurch. When students go through ODEPC, which functions under the State Labour department, they can be sure of safety and credibility, besides the government support and care,” the Minister said.

Students will not only be provided support to select the course and college/university that is the right fit for them, visa processing services, training ahead of admission and foreign language training, but also other services such as airport pick-up when they reach their destination, city orientation, acclimatisation and so on.

ODEPC will also conduct free IELTS (International English Language Testing System) training for students who get selected. Spot admissions and scholarships students will be available, as also guidelines on financial aspects. They will receive details of schemes for higher education under various government departments. Students can also verify eligibility and profiles for courses for free.

Similar expos will be held in Ernakulam and Kozhikode on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

ODEPC chairman K.P. Anilkumar said ‘Study Abroad’ is a new initiative for ODEPC which till now had been functioning in the recruitment area. Financially backward students will be provided Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation loans at 2%-4% interest rate through ODEPC.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students will receive financial assistance from the departments to facilitate higher education. No registration or service fee will be charged, he added. ODEPC managing director Anoop K.A. also spoke.

More than 2,000 students have registered for the expo across the three cities. For free registration, visit www.odepc.net/edu-expo-2022. For details, call 6282631503.