Ockhi: control room still open

Control rooms continue to function round the clock at the Collectorate and other places to provide assistance to the public in connection with all Ockhi-related activities, District Collector K. Vasuki has said.
She has urged the people to make use of the facility. The phone numbers are: Collectorate – 0471 2730045, 2730067; Neyyattinkara – 0471 2222227; Nedumangad – 0472 2802424; Kattakada – 0471 2291414; Chirayinkeezhu – 0470 2622406; Varkala – 0470 2613222.
