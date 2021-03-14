Observers urge Collector to install CCTVs at check-posts

The expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Assembly polls meeting with District Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2021 09:14 IST

The ECI has appointed four expenditure observers for the 14 Assembly segments in the district

The expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the district for the Assembly polls held discussions with District Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday. They have asked the Collector to install CCTVs at all border check-posts in the district as part of keeping a close watch on election expenses.

The ECI has appointed four expenditure observers for the 14 Assembly segments in the district. Sangeeta Yadav is the observer for Varkala, Attingal and Chirayinkeezhu. Prem Prakash Meena will monitor election expenditures in Nedumangad, Vamanapuram and Aruvikkara. Dinesh Badgujar will monitor the election expenditures in Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Nemom constituencies. Laxman Singh Gurjar has been posted as observer for Parassala, Kattakada, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara. The observers assessed the arrangements for preventing the inflow of money, liquor and narcotics through the border areas. District Police Chief (Rural) P. K. Madhu, District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, Deputy Collector (Election) T. R. Ahammed Kabeer, and other officials were present.

