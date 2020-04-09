Nutrition kits for senior citizens among tribes

In view of the COVID-19 scenario, the district administration is distributing nutrition kits to senior citizens among Scheduled Tribes.

Every individual aged above 60 will be eligible for a kit containing 3 kg of broken wheat and half a kg each of red cowpea, green gram and jaggery and oil.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan launched the initiative on Wednesday by distributing kits to beneficiaries of Podiyam village in Kuttichal grama panchayat.

In all, 3,078 Scheduled Tribe members in the district from Vithura, Palode, Nanniyode, Amboori, Vellarada, Ottasekharamangalam, Pangode, Pozhiyoor and Tholikode stand to benefit from the programme.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan toured the tribal village at Podiyam for assessing the availability of essential commodities during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the district panchayat has posted volunteers to ensure the supply of essential commodities and medicines in 206 tribal settlements in 12 grama panchayats in the district.