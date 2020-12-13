Nutrition clinics to benefit women, children

Nutrition clinics have been opened across the State to improve the nutrition levels of women and children.

The clinics have been launched by the Women and Child Development Department as part of the Sampushta Keralam project.

The clinics will function in ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) offices in all 152 blocks and six Corporations in the State.

The nutrition clinics have made available the services of one nutritionist or dietician twice a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinics will focus on the health of anganwadi beneficiaries such as women, children, and adolescent girls initially and at a later stage extend services to the public.

They will help ascertain the nutritional requirements of individuals and address these, provide counselling on nutritious food, make necessary changes, and aid development of nutritious food. If need be, they will refer cases to government hospitals for treatment.

The clinics, through the nutritionists, will help provide nutrition literacy, that is developing an understanding of nutrition information for good health. These will include practical tips for increasing nutrition awareness of the beneficiaries.

Besides improving children’s health, the clinics will also help prevent diseases.