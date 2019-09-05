NSS unit makes feature film Karuppu with public help

Karuppu, a feature film by National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of E.K. Nayanar Smaraka Government Higher Secondary School, Vengad, Kannur, had its preview at Carnival Cinemas, Mall of Travancore, here on Tuesday.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath inaugurated the preview.

The feature film, billed the first such initiative by a school NSS unit, spotlights the problems faced by marginalised tribal children. Their mental struggles owing to discrimination based on their skin colour are vividly portrayed in the film. The politics of skin colour and environment is what the film highlights. It also aims at the education of the subaltern. K.C. Nandan, a student from the Paniya tribe at the Aralam farm in Kannur district, plays the protagonist in the film, directed by award-winning director T. Deepesh.

The one-and-a-half-hour film has been made using money raised through the public and contributions of a few others. The NSS programme officer and the volunteers toiled hard to raise the ₹35 lakh for producing the film.

The Kannur district panchayat extended support for the film.

The film will be screened in all schools. The proceeds of the film will go for voluntary activities. The plan is to provide indigent families a means of livelihood as part of the NSS’s Upajeevanam scheme.

Shot in Kannur and Wayanad district, the film’s post-production work was done at Chithranjali Studio.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had released the letter style of the film in December last year. Actor Tovino Thomas had released the teaser of the film on his Facebook page.

At the premier, K.C. Nandan and other actors of the film; G.S. Sajith, Regional Director, NSS, Kerala and Lakshadweep; P.P. Divya, vice president, Kannur district panchayat; Deepesh; Shinith Patyam, NSS programme officer of the E.K. Nayanar school; Jineshkumar Eramam who has penned the story of the film; Jacob John, programme coordinator, NSS, Directorate of General Education were present.