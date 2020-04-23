Now, second person from Kulathupuzha tests positive

A second person from Kulathupuzha, a close relative of the first case who contracted the infection during his visit to Puliyankudi, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

The 85-year-old woman was shifted to Government Medical College, Paripally, and the Health Department is tracing her primary and secondary contacts. According to the route map released by the Health Department, the woman, who was staying with her daughter-in-law at Kumaramkarikkam, had daily contact with the patient.

Her routine till April 18 included visiting 13 houses within 100-m proximity, spending around five to ten minutes at each home.

On April 19, she was placed in home quarantine and her sample was taken on April 21. After sample collection, she was placed in institutional quarantine at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kottarakara, till Thursday.