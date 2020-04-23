Now, second person from Kulathupuzha tests positive

A second person from Kulathupuzha, a close relative of the first case who contracted the infection during his visit to Puliyankudi, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.
The 85-year-old woman was shifted to Government Medical College, Paripally, and the Health Department is tracing her primary and secondary contacts. According to the route map released by the Health Department, the woman, who was staying with her daughter-in-law at Kumaramkarikkam, had daily contact with the patient.
Her routine till April 18 included visiting 13 houses within 100-m proximity, spending around five to ten minutes at each home.
On April 19, she was placed in home quarantine and her sample was taken on April 21. After sample collection, she was placed in institutional quarantine at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kottarakara, till Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.