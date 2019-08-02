Changathi, Kerala's literacy programme for migrant workers, now attracts Nepali workers

Changathi, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s Malayalam literacy programme for migrant workers, has some impressive numbers to show for its second phase registration.

If the first phase saw good response from natives of West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, the second phase saw migrant workers from 17 Indian States and the neighbouring country of Nepal registering their names.

Twenty-six workers from Nepal have signed up for the Malayalam classes. Of them, the highest number is in Idukki, 20.

Alappuzha district has three, Kasaragod two, and Pathanamthitta has one Nepali.

In all, 2,886 migrant workers, including 145 women, have registered for Changathi. While 1,932 of the enrolments are in the 15-40 age group, 954 are above the age of 40.

Within the country, workers from West Bengal form the bulk of the registrations — 1,390. Assam is next with 459 workers, followed by Bihar (245) and Odisha (181).

The number of registrations from neighbouring Tamil Nadu is 166, 121 from Uttar Pradesh, 94 from Jharkhand, 84 from Karnataka, 49 from Chhattisgarh, 46 from Rajasthan, seven from Tripura, six each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, three from Manipur, and one each from Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Training for the 144 instructors who will lead the classes are under way.

In 14 local bodies

The second phase of Changathi will be implemented in one local self-government body in each of the 14 districts.

In Thiruvananthapuram, it will be Pazhayakunnumel panchayat in Kilimanoor block.

The other local bodies where the programme will be implemented are Mayyanad grama panchayat in Kollam; Ilanthoor grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta; Panavalli in Alappuzha; Vazhoor in Kottayam; Nedumbassery in Ernakulam; Kaiparambu in Thrissur; Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad; Tirurangadi municipality in Malappuram; Ulavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode; Thodupuzha municipality in Idukki; Sulthan Bathery municipality in Wayanad; Naratthu grama panchayat in Kannur; and Chengala grama panchayat in Kasaragod.

In the first phase, 1,738 migrant workers cleared the examinations.

Special sessions

Mission director P.S. Sreekala said that besides language classes, special sessions on health, hygiene, and workers’ rights will be held.

With five hours of learning a week, Changathi aims at making participants literate in Malayalam in four months.