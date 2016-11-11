notifying TB cases

The government will take strict action against those doctors who fail to notify tuberculosis cases to the government, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Rajeev Sadanandan has said.

Notification of TB cases is essential to ensure that the patients are seeking effective treatment and their treatment course is completed. It is also important to ensure that patients whose disease is not cured are being provided the right re-treatment and that mortality due to TB can be brought down. It was important that all TB cases were notified so that the situation of TB spreading in the community could be avoided, Mr. Sadanandan said. — Special Correspondent