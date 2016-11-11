notifying TB cases

The government will take strict action against those doctors who fail to notify tuberculosis cases to the government, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Rajeev Sadanandan has said.
Notification of TB cases is essential to ensure that the patients are seeking effective treatment and their treatment course is completed. It is also important to ensure that patients whose disease is not cured are being provided the right re-treatment and that mortality due to TB can be brought down. It was important that all TB cases were notified so that the situation of TB spreading in the community could be avoided, Mr. Sadanandan said. — Special Correspondent
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor