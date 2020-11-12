Notification issued for the local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 November 2020

The votes will be counted on December 16. The election process would be completed by December 23.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday issued the notification for holding elections to the three-tier panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations in the State in three phases in December.

As announced by the Commission earlier, the elections will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts on December 8; in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad on December 10; and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on December 14. Elections are to be held in 21,865 wards in 1199 local bodies, except the Mattannur municipality where the five-year term is not over.

Nomination papers for contesting the elections can be filed from today (November 12) till November 19. The scrutiny of papers will be held on November 20. November 23 is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations.

The additional electoral rolls will be published today, Commission officials said.

Earlier, the Commission had decided to issue postal ballots to enable COVID-19 patients and persons in quarantine to cast their votes.