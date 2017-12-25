Not beggars, all of them

A clean-up conducted by the city Corporation’s anti-begging squad at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s bus station at Thampanoor has raised allegations of violation of rights.

The drive, held late night on December 8, saw some 18 persons, Malayalis and those belonging to other States, being picked up and taken to the city Corporation’s beggar rehabilitation home Sakshatkaram at Kalladimughom.

Though some of those picked up do seek alms to make ends meet, there are others who are not beggars but homeless or vagrants put up for the night at the bus-station among other places.

One of them is a man from Tamil Nadu with a 40% disability certificate. He, along with an escort, had been visiting places of worship such as Beemapally. Another person from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu used to work at a hotel here earlier. He had come back to the city in search of a job at the hotel only to find it had closed down. He had been camping at the bus station without any place to go.

Two others who had been picked up used to sell peanuts inside the bus station. Yet another is a head-load worker who would help load vegetables onto vehicles. He was waiting at the bus station for a bus to return home to Aruvikkara. One person from Thuckalay has been in the city for the past four months. He would make ends meet by working at construction sites and picking up scrap, and sleeping in front of the scrap shop. On the particular day, he camped down at the bus station instead.

A Poojappura resident who had left home after a domestic dispute a few years ago said he picked scrap to meet his expenses, and did not beg. Some expressed their desire to go back home to be with family, while others chafed at their freedom to move around being curbed. R. Geetha Gopal, Corporation’s Welfare standing committee chairperson, said it had come to their note that few among the group were not beggars but those camping there for the night for various reasons.