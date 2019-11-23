North tops in HSS at arts fete, South in HS

Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district held on to its lead to emerge champions in the higher secondary school (HSS) category while Thiruvananthapuram South topped the high school (HS) segment when the curtain came down on the District School Arts Festival on Friday evening.

Attingal topped the points table in the upper primary (UP) category.

Thiruvananthapuram North secured 397 points in the higher secondary category. Thiruvananthapuram South was second with 381 points, and Kilimanoor followed in third position with 356 points.

In the high school segment, Thiruvananthapuram South topped with 335 points, while the North subdistrict was in second position with 333 points and Kilimanoor was third with 321 points.

The competition in the upper primary section was tight, and Attingal (149) had just a slight edge over Kilimanoor (148). Palode was just one point behind, at 147.

The valedictory at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, was inaugurated by V.S. Sivakumar, MLA. Mayor K. Sreekumar presided. Playback singer G. Sriram gave away the trophies to the winners. He also sang a son from his latest movie Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

In the Arabic festival, Kilimanoor with 65 points won in the upper primary section, followed by Attingal (63 points). Palode followed with 57 points.

In the high school section, Attingal led the fray with 87 points, while Nedumangad and Thiruvananthapuram South had 84 points each.

In the Sanskrit festival, Attingal with 88 points bagged the top spot in the upper primary section. Palode and Nedumnagad each bagged 86 points.

Kattakada were the champions in the high school section with 78 points. Palode was close behind with 77 points.

Carmel English Medium Girls HSS, Vazhuthcaud, topped schools in the higher secondary, high school and upper primary categories, with 128, 119, and 60 points, respectively.

In the higher secondary category, Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, was in second position with 116 points.

KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, was second in high school and upper primary categories.