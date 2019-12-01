Norms tightened for KTU exams

The A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technology University has decided to tighten norms for the conduct of examinations and valuation.

The university’s Syndicate has decided to enforce the use of CCTV cameras in examination halls.

While students will no longer be permitted to wear wristwatches, carry mobile phones, and other electronic equipment, the examination halls will be equipped with clocks.

Vigilance squads led by Syndicate members will monitor the conduct of examinations at the affiliated colleges. The Syndicate has also decided to make it mandatory for faculty members who prepare question papers for university examinations to provide precise answer keys and schemes of valuation along with the questions.

The university will recommend to the government to withhold the salary of government and aided college teachers who fail to attend the valuation camps on time.

Fined

Erring teachers from private colleges will be fined ₹1,000 per day on the days they skip or report late for valuation duty.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, also entrusted the Academic Council with the responsibility of formulating a framework for establishing a resource centre for developing and piloting MOOC (massive open online courses).

The council has also been tasked with preparing a review mechanism to address students’ complaints regarding the results of revaluations.

Certificates

Students who register online for degree certificates will receive them at their mailing address free of cost. Steps will be adopted to dispatch certificates in a time-bound manner.

The university will also seek the government’s opinion on a proposal to accord autonomous status to engineering colleges.

Preparatory works

The Vice Chancellor has been entrusted to expedite the preparatory works for the commencement of research departments and schools that will start functioning under the university.

It has also been decided that the KTU technical festival will be conducted at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, from March 20 to 23.