Norms for bank, ration dealings

With people’s movement increasing on account of pension and ration distribution, the City police have urged the public to adhere strictly to the arrangements made by the State government in this regard, given the COVID-19 scenario.

Ration card holders with card numbers ending in 6 and 7 can visit ration shops on Saturday. Service pensioners with SB account number ending in 4 and 5 can visit banks for collecting their pension amounts.

Service and family pensioners with PTSB account number ending in 4 can visit treasuries between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan Dhan account holders with account numbers ending in 2 and 3 can visit the banks on Saturday.

Only one person from a household should go out for purchasing essential commodities, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

No new cases

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday, but 156 more individuals have been placed under surveillance. On the bright side, 59 people completed the 28-day surveillance period without developing symptoms.

People who had come into contact with the Thiruvallam native who had tested positive on Tuesday have been traced and quarantined. As on Friday, 17,346 people are in home-quarantine in the district. Various hospitals in the district admitted 27 people who displayed symptoms, while 23 people have been discharged.

So far, 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. Of this five were cured. One person, a 68-year-old man Pothencode, died. Nine are under treatment.

The City police registered cases against 52 persons up to 5 p.m. on Friday under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for violation of lockdown rules. Cases were registered against 102 other individuals for unnecessary travel. As many as 123 vehicles also were seized. They will be released only after 21 days, Mr. Upadhyay said.