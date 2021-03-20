Non-biodegradable waste collection from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 March 2021 00:57 IST

The city Corporation will on Saturday restart its periodic collection drive of non-biodegradable waste, which had come to a halt after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The drive for collecting plastic waste will be held on Saturday, that for glass waste on March 25 and that for old footwear and bags on March 31. Collection points will be set up at seven locations.

Locations

These will be at Vanchiyoor junction, near the Kazhakuttam ward committee office, Mudavanmugal junction, Pippinmood junction, Putharikkandam maithanam, near the petrol pump at Sreekaryam and near the health inspector’s office at Kadakampally. The collection of non-biodegradable waste at the Corporation’s material recovery facilities will continue as per the existing calendar from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Peole may download the smarttrivandrum mobile application to locate the nearest such facility.

