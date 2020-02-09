Thiruvananthapuram

Noida team wins moot court contest

The team from the Symbiosis Law School, Noida, receives the championship trophy at the valedictory of the All India Moot Court Competition organised by the Kerala Law Academy moot Court Society in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

29th all-India competition

Ananya Singhal, Ritam Khanna, and Kushagra Jain of Symbiosis Law School, Noida, emerged winners of the 29th All India Moot Court Competition of the Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society that concluded here on Saturday.

Vaishnavi Suresh, Dyuthi Kurian Puliyeli, and Megha Joseph of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, bagged the runners-up trophy at the national competition.

The two teams were awarded ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.

Nagaraj Narayanan, chairman, Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society, and P.B. Suresh Kumar, N. Anil Kumar, and N. Nagaresh, judges, High Court of Kerala, were present on the occasion.

