Noida team wins moot court contest

Ananya Singhal, Ritam Khanna, and Kushagra Jain of Symbiosis Law School, Noida, emerged winners of the 29th All India Moot Court Competition of the Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society that concluded here on Saturday.
Vaishnavi Suresh, Dyuthi Kurian Puliyeli, and Megha Joseph of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, bagged the runners-up trophy at the national competition.
Prize money
The two teams were awarded ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.
Nagaraj Narayanan, chairman, Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society, and P.B. Suresh Kumar, N. Anil Kumar, and N. Nagaresh, judges, High Court of Kerala, were present on the occasion.
