Nodal officers appointed in Alappuzha district

In a bid to ensure better coordination of COVID-19 prevention measures, the district administration has appointed nodal officers in all Assembly constituencies in the district. District Collector M. Anjana has made the appointments under the Disaster Management Act.

According to officials, the nodal officers will keep legislators in the loop about various activities related to COVID-19 in the respective constituency. Further, the officers will take suggestions from legislators and convey it to the district administration and respective government departments for immediate action.

No fresh case

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Tuesday. However, five people were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease. The number of people under observation at various hospitals stood at 14.

At present, the district has one active COVID-19 case. The person is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Besides, 7,752 people are in home quarantine.

Protective gear

Shanimol Usman, MLA, has urged the government to provide personal protective equipment to doctors, nurses and other health workers in primary health centres.

The police have registered 271 cases and arrested 284 people for violating the restrictions. They have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. Authorities have seized 181 vehicles.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 kg of stale and contaminated fish were seized and destroyed by authorities in different parts of the district on Tuesday.