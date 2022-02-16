Nod for procession of Attukal deity

Local holiday for educational institutions today

Devotees pray at the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The Pongala, usually offered by lakhs of women in public spaces in the city, will be confined to homes on Thursday in tune with the COVID-19 protocol. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued orders giving permission for ‘purathuezhunnallippu’ of the deity of the Attukal temple as part of COVID-19 relaxations in connection with the ongoing Pongala festival.

As per the order, ‘ezhunnallippu’ on an elephant can be conducted as per the permission of the Assistant Forest Conservator and complying with all directions. Only 25 persons, including ‘pujaris,’ will be allowed to take part. Those who take part in the procession should have taken RT-PCR test in past 72 hours and tested negative or been COVID-positive in the past three months.

Only official vehicles will be allowed to accompany the procession. Vehicles of the public or microphones will not be allowed. Pujas, other offerings, sale of food, or offering of flowers along the route will not be allowed.

Protocol adherence

The police and the organisers should ensure that members of the public do not accompany the procession. All COVID-19 safety protocols such as mask, sanitiser, and social distancing should be adhered to.

The Collector has declared a local holiday for all educational institutions, government, and quasi government institutions in the district on Thursday in connection with the Pongala.

Minister for Health Veena George has asked people to be very cautious while offering Pongala at home.

If relatives, friends, and neighbours get together for offering Pongala, COVID-19 guidelines should be followed strictly. Special care shouold be taken if there are children, the elderly, or those unwell are at home. Also, safety from fire and smoke should be ensured.

Those visiting from outside should don masks and not interact with the elderly or the ill. Those with cold, cough, fever, or sore throat should avoid visiting others.

Children should be kept away from the fire. Sanitisers should be stored away from fire. Wear only cotton clothes. Do not set up hearths near vehicles. Keep a bucket of water handy. Ensure the fire is out in the hearth after the pongala. In case of a burn, wash the area with water and provide first aid. Doctors help can be sought on Disha 104, 1056, and eSanjeevani.