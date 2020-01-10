Nod for Aruvikkara reservoir’s desilting

The State government has given approval for a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) proposal to desilt and double the storage capacity of the Aruvikkara reservoir, the dedicated drinking water source of the State capital.

On January 3, a high-level empowered committee constituted by the government cleared the proposal to ‘desilt Aruvikkara reservoir entirely.’

Expression of interest

The Water Resources Department, in a January 6 order giving administrative approval for the project, instructed the KWA to invite an expression of interest for the preparation of a detailed project report for carrying out the work.

Restoration of the reservoir capacity through desiltation will help augment water supply to the capital city and its suburbs, the Water Resources Department noted.

There has been a sustained demand over the past several years for active measures to dredge out the sediment deposits and increase the water holding capability of this reservoir.

Daily requirement

The city region requires approximately 220 million litres a day (mld). However, sediment accumulation in the reservoir has reduced its storage capacity to about 40%.

At present, the reservoir has a storage capability to meet city requirements only for five days, according to department estimates.

“Given the present rate of usage of water (around 220 million litres a day) the fresh water storage tanks in the city would run dry within hours of cessation of pumping from Aruvikkara,” the department noted. A successful desiltation programme, it is expected, can enhance the storage capability to 10-12 days.

Flood control

Ensuring water security for the city aside, restoration of storage capability will also aid flood control in the region. The desiltation exercise will bring relief from floods experienced in the lower reaches of the Karamana river. It would also help prevent unexpected flooding in the city during heavy rains, the department said.