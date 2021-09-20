Nod for 13.99 lakh tap connections in rural areas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 September 2021 20:37 IST

₹11,551.23-cr. project under Jal Jeevan Mission

The apex committee of the State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM) has approved proposals for providing 13.99 lakh water supply connections costing ₹11,551.23 crore in the rural areas under the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

In all, 13,99,540 functional household tap connections (FHTC) will be provided in 2021-22, the Water Resources Department said on Monday. The SWSM apex committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, oversees the implementation of the JJM schemes in the State.

162 schemes

The proposal includes 162 schemes in all, including 153 multi village schemes (MVS), seven single village schemes (SVS) and two revised MVS proposals covering, in all, 296 panchayats.

The State government has also accorded sanction for spending ₹112 crore on Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance. The JJM envisages water connections to all rural households in the country by 2024. The schemes will be implemented through grama panchayats, as required by the operational guidelines issued by the Centre.