Thiruvananthapuram

Nobel laureate visits Kerala University

Biophysicist Michael Levitt during his visit to the Karyavattam campus of the University of Kerala on Monday.

Biophysicist Michael Levitt during his visit to the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala on Monday.  

Nobel laureate Michael Levitt has called for smaller scientific organisations with flat hierarchies to maximise the possibility of success in scientific investigations.

He placed the onus on the heads of laboratories to ensure that scientists were insulated from bureaucracy and political interference.

The acclaimed biophysicist visited the University of Kerala on Monday and delivered a lecture at the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics on the Karyavattom campus.

Prof. Levitt traced the evolution of his work on proteins at a time when computers where 10,000 times less powerful that those available now.

He added that translational research required patience. Many scientific discoveries that were considered unworthy of patents later turned out to be money-spinners, he said.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal participated in the programme. Prof. Levitt also interacted with research scholars and visited the Manuscripts Library.

