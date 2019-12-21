No room for error in space: former ISRO chief

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) proposed manned mission to space calls for greater emphasis on zero-defect practices in terms of quality, reliability and safety and a paradigm shift in the space agency’s approach to them, former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan said on Friday.

“'We are at a turning point where we are getting human beings into the loop. It’s a phase of transition, where the emphasis is on low-risk space systems and reliable manufacturing processes for ensuring safety,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He was inaugurating a national conference on aerospace quality and reliability (NCAQR-2019) organised by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the local chapter of Society for Aerospace Quality and Reliability (SAQR).

ISRO is aiming for a December 2021 launch for ‘Gaganyaan,’ its human space flight mission.

Undergoing change

The very role of ISRO personnel dealing with quality and reliability of space systems are undergoing a change in the emerging scenario, he said. There was a time in ISRO and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) when quality assurance teams were looked upon as set of inspectors, regulators and watchdogs of the management, he recalled.

“But today, the culture of quality and reliability has to be imbibed by everyone. And this transformation has to be facilitated by the quality assurance people,” he said. The need of the hour in such a scenario, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, is the ability to forecast vulnerabilities in manufacturing and operating systems and plug the loopholes. VSSC director S. Somanath presided. Narayana Rao, former managing director, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI); Yogananda Jeppu, Honeywell; Air Commodore Anupam Agarwal, Commandant, Institute of Aerospace Medicine; A.K. Lal, Deputy Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, spoke.